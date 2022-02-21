SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $120,000 in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 17.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

