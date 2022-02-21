SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $175,000 in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Marlin Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Marlin Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

