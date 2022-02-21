SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,960 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 964.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 999,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,670,000 after purchasing an additional 905,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

