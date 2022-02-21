SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

