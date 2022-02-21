SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MPC opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

