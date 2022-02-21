SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SKYT stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61.

In other news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $528,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

