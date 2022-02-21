Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $192.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,025. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,435. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

