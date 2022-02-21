Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $136.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,025. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

