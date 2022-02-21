SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,648,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 87,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 79,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $761.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

