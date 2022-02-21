Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $94.11 million and approximately $710.30 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00036549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00107729 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,129,907,048 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

