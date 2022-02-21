Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 121 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of SEK 151.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERIC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a SEK 125 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

ERIC stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

