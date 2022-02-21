S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is swisspartners Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $378.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

