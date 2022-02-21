SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 93.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,397 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

