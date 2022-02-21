SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,817,000 after acquiring an additional 439,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,267,000 after acquiring an additional 392,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,033,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.