Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $65.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Spire stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

