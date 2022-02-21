Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.78.

SR stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $62.89. 443,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 336,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spire by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 503,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,829,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 432,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

