Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 369.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,764 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 571,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

TAP stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

