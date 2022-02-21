Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $8.63 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $97.79 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

