Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.86 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after acquiring an additional 161,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,977,000 after acquiring an additional 130,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $111.16 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.88.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

