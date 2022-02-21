Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,765 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $183.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average of $175.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

