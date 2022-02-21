SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SSR Mining stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of SSR Mining worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

