Stanley B. Humphries Sells 1,002 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $63,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $189.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

