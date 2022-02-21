SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

SThree plc (LON:STEM) fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 450 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 454 ($6.17). 253,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 598,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.45).
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.84) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 453.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 514.41. The company has a market cap of £606.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
In other SThree news, insider James Bilefield bought 5,000 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($31,823.75).
SThree Company Profile (LON:STEM)
SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.