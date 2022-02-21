SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

SThree plc (LON:STEM) fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 450 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 454 ($6.17). 253,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 598,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.45).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.84) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get SThree alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 453.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 514.41. The company has a market cap of £606.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. SThree’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other SThree news, insider James Bilefield bought 5,000 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($31,823.75).

SThree Company Profile (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.