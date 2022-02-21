StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FSP opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

