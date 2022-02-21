StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
FSP opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $6.65.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
