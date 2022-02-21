StockNews.com Upgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Strong-Buy

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,356,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

