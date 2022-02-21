StockNews.com Upgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of SPR opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

