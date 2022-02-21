StockNews.com Upgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of SPR opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.