Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Hits $371.27 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002562 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $371.27 million and $23.14 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00107827 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 384,670,540 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

