StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Reaches $196,813.34

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $196,813.34 and approximately $111.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,589,053,601 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

