Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Decreased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 103,565 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.90 and its 200 day moving average is $263.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

