Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will announce $35.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $38.79 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 26,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,509. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

