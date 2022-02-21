Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Wolfe Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.11.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.