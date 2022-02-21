Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPB. raised Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.52.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.88. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

