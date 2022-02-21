sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.5% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $100.99 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 101,299,178 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

