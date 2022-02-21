Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $145.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.11.

DASH opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $91.96 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total transaction of $928,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $4,132,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,502 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,120. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

