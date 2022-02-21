Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.760-$2.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.36 billion-$30.36 billion.

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.84. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $199.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.