SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Baxter International in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

BAX stock opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 37.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,617,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $163,027,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $4,713,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

