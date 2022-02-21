swisspartners Ltd. Has $622,000 Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

NYSE QGEN opened at $48.68 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

