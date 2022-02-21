Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $6,452,186.18 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

