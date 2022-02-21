Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $6,452,186.18 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
