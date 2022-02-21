Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.47 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.850 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average of $166.53. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $198.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

