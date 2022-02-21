Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $204.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

