Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $3.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 1,941,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,726. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.26. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.