TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in TaskUs by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 217,613 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $78,519,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $4,384,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $2,555,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 808,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,371. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

