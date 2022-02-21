Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $41.47 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.