TD Securities Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.67.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.38 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$5.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.