Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $247,671.77

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $247,671.77 and approximately $4,830.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.00 or 0.06895116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,976.83 or 0.99593534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050337 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

