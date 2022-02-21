TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TEGNA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 583,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TEGNA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

