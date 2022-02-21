TEGNA (TGNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.