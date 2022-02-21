Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL opened at $1,005.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,145.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,243.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.