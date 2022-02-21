The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post sales of $425.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.14 million to $426.70 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $430.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $21.02 on Monday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $661.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

