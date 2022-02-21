The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Increased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth approximately $24,227,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AES by 24.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 59.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AES by 484.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

